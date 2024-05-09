C M Mamata pays tributes on Tagore’s birthday

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee paid respects to Rabindranath Tagore by putting flower petals on the base where his photograph was placed.

She could not garland the photo which was kept on the dais on Cathedral Road because of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Miss Banerjee returned to Kolkata as she was busy campaigning for Trinamul Congress candidates in the districts.

The function to pay respects to Tagore was held in the evening. Noted singers, including Shibaji Chattopadhyay placed flower petals. Indranil Sen, state minister for information and cultural affairs department along with the state chief secretary BP Gopalika paid respects to Tagore.

Noted Rabindra Sangeet exponents sang Tagore songs while the elocutionists recited poems written by him. Earlier, the function was held in the Rabindra Sadan campus. After coming to power in 2011, Miss Banerjee proposed to set up a huge pandal on Cathedral Road so that more people could be accommodated.

The room where Tagore was born at Jorasanko in 1861 was decorated with flowers. Thousands of people have gathered since morning to pay respect to the poet. Tagore died in the house in 1941. The house had played a major role in shaping Tagore’s personality. Jorasanko Thakurbari plays a major role in the cultural and intellectual history of Bengal.

Born in a family, which was far ahead of its time in terms of culture, Rabindranath used to guide the young members of the family to organize musical programmes and drama. He was very popular among his nephews and nieces.

Swami Vivedkananda as a student had visited the house quite a number of times and visited the house to meet Devendranath Tagore along with Sister Nivedita in 1898.