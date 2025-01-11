Bus climbs into pavement, kills 1

One person was killed and several were wounded after a Howrah-bound minibus mounted a pavement on Mahatma Gandhi Road allegedly breaking through railings in the wee hours today.

According to police, a minibus packed with passengers, heading towards Howrah was running at a break-neck speed, allegedly lost control and mounted the pavement in MG Road, knocking down several pedestrians on the move before ramming into the railings.

The impact was so severe that the front wheels of the bus came off on impact.

Police sources said one woman lost life after she took the blow from the killer bus and was rushed to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared brought-dead.

The wounded persons, according to police, were from the same family. They had been rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A child, who was nearby was saved by a whisker.

The driver of the killer bus was arrested by the police and the vehicle had been seized.

Police sources at Lalbazar said that an investigation is underway as thorough scanning of the CCTV footage was on to identify the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, officials of the state transport department held a meeting with the private and bus operators of the city today. The bus operators are said to have been directed to have location tracking devices for real time monitoring of buses mandatorily.