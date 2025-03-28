CRS inspects Baragopinathpur-Sheorafuli section

Suvomoy Mitra, commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of Eastern Circle, conducted an extensive inspection of the newly-built Broad Gauge line from Jayrambati station, spanning over 79.43 km from Sheoraphuli station to Baragopinathpur station, 86.589 km from Sheoraphuli station) of Howrah Division in connection with Tarakeswar – Bishnupupur new Broad Gauge line Project today.

During the inspection, Mr Mitra, inspected various fittings of the signalling system and other safety gears provided at Jayrambati and Baro Gopinathpur stations along with the entire section. He also conducted a motor trolley inspection from Baro Gopinathpur to Jayrambati station to observe the track fittings of New Railway line, stations, bridges and other essential safety components. Additionally, the CRS successfully conducted a speed trail 110 kmph from Jayrambati to Baro Gopinathpur station.

Advertisement

According to the ER, the primary objective of this inspection was the opening of the New line between Jairambati and Barogopinathpur at a stretch about 7 km to ensure safety and efficiency of the railway infrastructure. The focus of the inspection was to identify potential safety concerns, assess the condition of Railway assets, and verify compliance with established safety standards and protocols.

Advertisement

The completion of construction of a new line between Jairambati and Baro Gopinathpur stations is a significant milestone for Eastern Railway, enhancing connectivity and facilitating efficient operations of both passenger and freight trains. The connection between the two stations is anticipated to improve overall railway services, promote economic development, and meet the growing demands of the local residents.