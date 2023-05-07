Burdwan varsity discusses Indo-Australian relations

The Centre for Australian Studies, located at the department of English and culture studies, The University of Burdwan, organised a twoday international conference on 3-4 May, in collaboration with Australian National University, one of the top 20 universities in the world.

The conference was titled “Australia-India Encounters: Past, Present, Future”. On 3 May, the conference was inaugurated by deputy consul-general of the Australian Consulate of Kolkata Kevin Goh.

The inaugural session was attended by the director of the Australian Studies Institute of Australian National University, Prof Paul Pickering. Both Mr Goh and Prof Pickering spoke at length on the history of Indo-Australian ties, pondered on the recent strengthening of bilateral relations between both the nations and the rich possibilities that such a renewal offers.

Both the dignitaries expressed their interest in collaborating with the Centre for Australian Studies, the University of Burdwan on future projects. The conference was also attended by Prof Nimai Chandra Saha, vice-chancellor of the University of Burdwan.