NIIF in collaboration with Japan Bank to launch a $600 million fund

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has entered into a collaboration with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to launch a $600 million India-Japan Fund (IJF) with JBIC and the Government of India (GoI) as anchor investors.

This joint initiative signals a key dimension of collaboration between the two countries in an area that is a shared priority viz. climate and environment.

The announcement marks NIIF’s first bilateral fund, with the GoI contributing 49 per cent of the target corpus and the remaining 51 per cent contributed by JBIC. The Fund will be managed by NIIF Limited (NIIFL) and JBIC IG (a subsidiary of JBIC) will support NIIFL in promoting Japanese investments in India.

The India Japan Fund will focus on investing in environmental sustainability and low carbon emission strategies and aims to play the role of being a ‘partner of choice’ to further enhance Japanese investments into India.

The setting up of India India-Japan Fund represents a key milestone in the strategic and economic partnership between the Government of Japan and the Government of India.