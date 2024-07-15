Graphisads launches ‘G Force’ in collaboration with IIM Lucknow

Graphisads Limited, an advertising company and Outdoor Media owner, has entered into a partnership with the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow to unveil “G Force,” an innovative accelerator programme.

This initiative aims to cultivate and empower aspiring entrepreneurs within the media sectors through a dynamic collaboration of industry expertise and academic leadership.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Monday marks a significant milestone in the industry, bridging the gap between the advertising world and renowned academic institutions to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the partnership, Mukesh Gupta, CMD of Graphisads, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This collaboration marks an exclusive effort in India, uniting Ad Agency with an esteemed academic institution to propel media startups forward.

Arunodaya Bajpai, COO of IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Center, added, “Our focus spans across key sub-sectors including Gamification, event automation, influencer marketing, Adtech, DOOH platforms, Programmatic Media Opportunities, and mar-tech. Through personalized guidance, we aim to equip startups for market readiness.”