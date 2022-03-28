Burdwan: Sudden explosion shakes Sarvamangla Para

A sudden explosion shook Sarvamangla Para outside Burdwan. One person was injured in the bomb blast here on Sunday. It is reported that the bomb exploded in the afternoon near a barn.

On Sunday morning, Asim Biswas, a middle-aged man residing at Bahirsarbamangala locality in Ward No. 2 of Burdwan Municipality area, while cleaning the barn next to his house, suffered injuries after a hand bomb exploded beside the barn. He was then rushed to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

As per reports and officials, he is currently stable now. Sukhomoy Chakraborty, IC, Burdwan PS said that the police was yet to assert how the bomb were dumped in area. He was rushed to Burdwan Medical College Hospital. After the incident, the police of Burdwan police station came and surrounded the spot to initiate investigation. They also searched for more bombs in the area, but fortunately, there weren’t any. As per locals, the bomb squad members were also present at the spot.

Usually, children who hail from the nearby areas come to play in groups at the same time and place where the blast occurred. The locals are now demanding to set up police guard in their neighborhood. Incidentally, a year ago, a child was killed in a bomb blast at Rasikpur within 100 meters of Sarvamangala Para. Another child was injured in the incident. This incident caused a stir. The political turmoil also intensified around that incident.

A local resident Falguni Mukherjee said, “Krishna Biswas, a ration dealer here, came to me and told me that one of their neighbors was cleaning their house when suddenly a bomb exploded. I was a little scared to hear. I asked if he had informed the police. He said no. I told him to inform the police first. The police will come and do whatever. The police have arrived. The investigation has begun. The empty space has been lying here for a long time. The kids play. By the grace of God, there was no danger,” a local media quoted her saying.

Meanwhile, police in Katwa recovered two double barrel guns, two single barrel guns, one 9 mm pistol, 24 rounds of 12 bore ammunitions, 2 rounds of 9mm ammunitions, 16 socket bombs and two one-shotter guns from Sribati village in Katwa late this afternoon when two groups villagers in loggerhead had unleashed attacks on each other over the possession of a piece of land there.

The police arrested Zameer Mondal, Saidul Sheikh and Bajrul Sheikh from the village. Another man was arrested from the village for possessing the one-shotter gun, illegally. The Bhatar PS also arrested another man from Kubajpur village for possessing an improvised pipe-gun and four rounds of ammunitions.