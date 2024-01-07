Burdwan panchayats get awards for utilising funds

A few panchayats in East Burdwan have been chosen for state government trophies for their ‘excellence’ in performance. One of them is a panchayat in Khandaghosh block that has been identified as the 100 per cent achiever, utilizing development funds and creating job opportunities for its beneficiaries.

The Sasanga panchayat in Khandaghosh, according to the senior district administration officials, “has gainfully exploited 100 per cent usage of funds disbursed to it.” On 16 January, at Dhana Dhanya auditorium, Sasanga panchayat, along with 223 other panchayat bodies from the district will be honoured for ‘much better’ utilization of untied fund. Masjidpur panchayat in Galsi-II has topped the list utilizing 87.49 per cent of its untied fund. Untied funds are earmarked funds that are given to districts to encourage locallevel planning and financial freedom.

Besides, 215 panchayat bodies of East Burdwan have secured 100 out of 100 marks in testing of materials used in major projects. The state panchayat and rural development department has evaluated the works and performance of the panchayats across the state. “The evaluation is done in 10 categories and it’s quite inspiring that our panchayats have shown their excellence in most of the categories,” said Pradip Majumdar, state panchayat and rural development minister.

