BSF uncovers banned cough syrup stockpile in iron bunkers from ahead of R-Day

In a major breakthrough just ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) unearthed three iron bunkers in Majdia, Krishnaganj, Nadia district, containing lakhs of bottles of banned cough syrup. The operation has sparked widespread commotion and alarm in the area, particularly near Sudhir Ranjan Lahiri College, where the bunkers were discovered.

The BSF launched the operation following a tip-off about the presence of iron bunkers buried in a garden close to the India-Bangladesh border. Acting swiftly, the BSF raided the site and unearthed the bunkers buried under layers of soil. Upon opening them, the personnel were shocked to find a massive stockpile of banned cough syrup bottles inside.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations suggest that the stockpile was the work of smugglers intending to transport the contraband into Bangladesh. The smugglers reportedly resorted to burying the cough syrup in the bunkers due to heightened border surveillance, which made transportation across the border increasingly challenging.

Advertisement

The BSF has since cordoned off the area and intensified their search operations to uncover any additional contraband hidden in the vicinity.

The discovery has left the local population rattled. Many residents expressed fear and concern about such activities occurring so close to their homes. A local Trinamul Congress panchayat member declined to comment on camera, further fuelling speculation among the community.

Authorities have assured the public that efforts are being made to identify and apprehend those responsible for the illegal stockpiling. This incident highlights the persistent challenges faced by border enforcement agencies in curbing smuggling activities along the porous India-Bangladesh border.