BSF responsible for infiltration: Firhad Hakim

Minister Firhad Hakim today alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) is responsible for cross-border infiltration at Indo-Bangla international borders.

If unauthorised people cross borders and sneak into India, BSF are responsible for that, the minister said. Today, he visited the victims of gas leak accident that occurred yesterday at a PHE pump house near the Bhagirathi river embankment at Lalbagh sub-division town of Murshidabad municipality.

A departmental probe into the leak is in progress and its report would be submitted shortly, Hakim said. At least 18 people fell sick yesterday instantly after they inhaled toxic gas while being hit by the gush of leaked gas which is suspected to be chlorine, sources informed.

Hakim, also a top leader of Trinamul Congress, lashed out at the Union home minister Amit Shah on the issue of infiltration. Taking responsibility of cross-border infiltration, Amit Shah should resign as home minister, he said.