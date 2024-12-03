BSF, BGB strengthen coordination: BSF IG

Inspector General (IG) of North Bengal Frontier, Soorya Kant Sharma, stated on Monday that following the political changes and ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, coordination between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has been significantly enhanced.

Mr Sharma also acknowledged the full cooperation of the West Bengal government in managing the challenging task of border security in North Bengal.

Addressing reporters today, IG Sharma said, “We have identified certain areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border, such as Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, and Panchagarh in Bangladesh, from where members of the minority community are attempting to enter India. In coordination with the BGB, we are working to prevent such crossings.”

He further mentioned that flag meetings between the BSF and the BGB are being conducted regularly, with an increased frequency. “At least 12 flag meetings were held along the North Bengal border just yesterday,” he added.

When asked about infiltration issues in the Tin Bigha Corridor due to unfenced stretches near two Bangladeshi enclaves on the Indian side, IG Sharma remarked, “Approximately 10per cent of the border area remains unfenced. Efforts to construct barbed wire fencing are underway, and we are receiving full support from the state government. A survey has been completed around the Bangladeshi enclaves of Angarpota and Dahagram near the Tin Bigha Corridor, and steps are being taken to address infiltration concerns.”

He emphasised the BSF’s determination to prevent the entry of anti-India elements, including individuals recently released from jails in Bangladesh.

On the question of why apprehended infiltrators are being handed over to the BGB instead of the West Bengal police, as was done earlier, IG Sharma clarified, “As per BSF guidelines, we are now handing them over to the BGB.”

According to official records, in 2023, the North Bengal Frontier BSF apprehended 127 Bangladeshis and 173 Indians. In 2024, up to November, the numbers stand at 194 Bangladeshis and 197 Indians.