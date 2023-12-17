BSF, BGB celebrate 53rd Victory Day of Bangladesh along India-Bangladesh border

On the occasion of 53rd Victory Day of Bangladesh, Border Security Force (BSF) and its Bangladesh counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) organised Joint Retreat Parade at Immigration Check Post at Fulbari near Siliguri today.

The objective is maintain a better relations between both the border guarding forces and long live BSF – BGB Friendship. Similarly, Simanta Chetana Mancha celebrated Victory Day celebrations on the bank of Ichhamati River in Basirhat today. A total of 14 brave warriors of Liberation War 1971 in Navy Commander Ramendranath Sarkar were felicitated today. Significantly, former sub inspector of BSF, who retired in 1998, Abdul Majeed today recalled his memories of Liberation War in 1971 as he was posted in Baghdah sector in North 24 Parganas.

Notably, Bangladesh celebrates Victory Day on 16 December to commemorate the victory of the Bangladesh Forces over the Pakistani Forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. The Pakistani Forces surrendered to the allied forces of Bangladesh which marked the end of Bangladesh Liberation War.

This day and event is also commemorated across India as the Vijay Diwas to honor Bangladeshi and Indian martyrs who laid down their lives in the Liberation War, a senior BSF officer said. Inspector General of BSF, North Bengal Frontier, Soorya Kant Sharma and Khandaker Safiquzzaman, Additional Director General, Region Commander, North West Region, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rangpur in Bangladesh jointly commenced the retreat programme today. Soorya Kant Sharma said that it was really a great moment and we are witnessing the Retreat Ceremony.

On the other hand, Khandaker Safiquzzaman, said that they were very thankful to the BSF that they have participated in the Retreat Parade at ICP Fulbari to mark the 53rd Victory Day of Bangladesh memorable. Local population, BSF and BGB Officials, wards of Seema Prahari’s and students were witnessed the Retreat Ceremony. BSF Jazz band and Brass band also performed during the Retreat Ceremony to mark the day.