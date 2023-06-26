Brutal murder of 42-yr-old man in Kolkata leaves family in shock

North Port police on Saturday recovered the body of a 42- year-old man, Rupkumar Saha, near Ahiritola, which had around 26 injury marks. Police have identified the deceased as Rupkumar Saha, a resident of Baranagar. “There are a total of 26 injuries on the body and four broken ribs.

There are also serious injuries on the front and back of the head,” said a senior police officer. The North Port police station registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation. They have sent the body for post-mortem. The family of the deceased had filed a missing person diary at the police station on Thursday. However, as of last night, they had not submitted a written complaint against anyone to the police.

The family is now in shock after Rupkumar’s body was found with all the evidence indicating that he died by violence. According to police sources, Rupkumar’s house is located on Niyogipara Road in Baranagar. He lived there with his tenyear-old daughter and his wife, Barna. They have three brothers, with the elder brother, Rajkumar Saha, living separately. The younger brother, Rony, lives on a different floor of the same house with his family. Rajkumar mentioned that Rupkumar worked in a brokerage firm that sells flats and had been associated with the organisation for three years. Previously, he worked in another company.

On Thursday, Rupkumar left home, stating that he was going to his office in the Lake Town area. His wife, Barna, spoke to him for the last time around 8:30 pm. After that, she called him again at around 9:30 pm but couldn’t get in touch. On that day, Barna said, “His scooter had been having issues for a few days, so he left early in the morning. Even on Thursday, after leaving the office, there was no communication throughout the day. “During our last phone call at 8:30 pm, I asked him to buy rice and butter.

After repeatedly trying to reach him and finding one number closed and the other not answering, I went to the Baranagar police station. I also posted his pictures on social media,” she said. “The next day, the Baranagar police station called my brother-in-law and informed him that Rupkumar’s body was found at the North Port police station,” she said.