Bride, grooms test for thalassemia before mass marriage

At a time when the state health department has over and again requested young people to get their blood tested before marriage to get rid of thalassemia, a mass marriage was held at Bagbazar, where the young couple had followed the state government instruction.

The mass marriage was organised by Amar Adhikar Bagbazar.

Twelve young boys and girls from different areas took part in the mass marriage. The bride and grooms came to the venue on horse driven phaetons which are traditionally connected with the history of north Kolkata. The marriage ceremony was held following every ritual. Those who were present were invited to attend dinner.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Trinamul Congress MP and leader of the party in Lok Sabha, Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for women and child development and social welfare and industries, mayor Firhad Hakim, Dr Anupama Chowdhury, principal, Women’s College, blessed the young couple.

Bagbazar Street was converted into a sea of people who witnessed the marriage ceremony. There was a huge response from the local people.

The man behind the whole show was Bapi Ghosh, Trinamul Congress councillor of ward 7.

Bagbazar was the area where Sister Nivedita used to stay. She opened her school on Bosepara Lane. Mr Ghosh has taken an initiative to beautify a ground named after Sister Nivedita. The old statue will be replaced by a new one and special lighting arrangements will be made to make people aware of the life and work of Sister Nivedita.