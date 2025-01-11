Bratya Basu hails Mamata’s developmental activities in north Bengal

Education minister Bratya Basu today lauded chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her unparalleled contributions to the development of north Bengal, asserting that no other chief minister in the state has achieved as much since Independence.

Highlighting the chief minister’s dedication, Mr Basu said her relentless efforts to uplift the people of north Bengal through proper development and the recognition of their languages have been both historically significant and crucial for fostering literature in local dialects.

Mr Basu was speaking at the inauguration of the Sahitya Utsav O Little Magazine Mela, titled Uttorer Haoa, this evening. The fair, organised by the Pashchimbanga Bangla Academy in association with the information and cultural affairs department and supported by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation and Siliguri College, will run from 10 to 12 January.

During the inaugural session, Mr Basu emphasised the state’s commitment to decentralise cultural activities, shifting them from the state capital, Kolkata, to districts across West Bengal. He said: “West Bengal is home to 64 languages, including dialects. The goal of this fair is to celebrate linguistic diversity, foster connections among communities, and promote the development of literature.”

Mr Basu also highlighted north Bengal’s rich linguistic diversity, noting that the region is home to numerous languages and dialects. Nearly 400 poets, writers, and editors of little magazines are expected to participate in the three-day event, making it a vibrant platform for literary exchange and cultural celebration.

Several ministers and notable personalities, including writer Abul Bashar and poet Subodh Sarkar, attended the event. Minister Sabina Yeasmin raised a pertinent question: Is North Bengal progressing or lagging behind?

On this issue, former minister Rabindranath Ghosh advocated for greater development in the region. He remarked: “Poets and writers from North Bengal receive far less recognition compared to their counterparts in South Bengal. Writers in Kolkata and its surrounding areas are highlighted more.”

Addressing the gathering, Abul Bashar said, “When we think of north Bengal, we think of Amiya Bhushan Majumdar, Debashis Roy, and Samaresh Majumdar.”