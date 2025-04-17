Mamata lays out plan for Jagannath Temple inauguration in Digha

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced detailed preparations for the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha, scheduled on 30 April, Akshaya Tritiya day.

During an administrative meeting with the chief secretary on Wednesday, district officials, and concerned stakeholders, the CM outlined comprehensive arrangements for the event while emphasising the importance of crowd management and safety.

“If we wanted, we could have hyped this like the Mahakumbh,” she said. “While the temple is grand, the roads leading to it aren’t very big. If we bring lakhs of people through hype, where will they stay or go? This is why we will set up LED TVs in all blocks across the state, so that people all over Bengal can watch it.”

The chief minister stressed her intention to prioritise access for common people over VIP attendees. “I don’t want too many VIPs to go to Jagannath Temple and we want that common people – who may not find means to go – should not be obstructed,” she stated. “This is why I am asking only a few ministers to go.”

She named specific ministers assigned to oversee the event: “Firhad Hakim will take responsibility for Kolkata and ensure things run smoothly here. Aroop Biswas, Pulak Roy, Snehashish Chakraborty, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Sujit Bose, and Indranil Sen will be there 27 April onwards.”

The chief minister confirmed that the temple will be inaugurated between 3 p.m. and 3.10 p.m, with religious ceremonies beginning a day earlier. “The yajna will start on 29 April, a day before pran pratishthan as directed by religious leaders,” she explained. “Following the programme, Jagannath Dham will be handed over to ISKCON stakeholders.

“For the two-day celebration, three air-conditioned hangars will be erected at the site. “Hangar 1 can accommodate 6,000 people and the main podium for inauguration will be here,” the CM said. The event will also feature cultural performances by notable artists.

The second and third hangars will have capacities of 4,000 and 2,000 people respectively, with Hangar 2 equipped with display screens. “Approximately 12,000 visitors can come,” stated the chief minister, adding that temporary accommodations would be arranged in nearby open grounds.

The chief minister placed particular emphasis on security measures, directing officials to ensure CCTV coverage at key locations. “Make temporary watch towers at every important location throughout the route. In Midnapore district, from Kolaghat to Digha, we will have CCTV cameras in place. Howrah should also have CCTV surveillance and watch towers,” she instructed.

Miss Banerjee also addressed potential weather concerns, saying: “Make sure the tents don’t fall apart. Safety and security are of utmost importance… We must take note of kalbaishakhi concerns as well,” referring to the seasonal nor’wester storms common in Bengal during this period.

For smooth transportation, Banerjee directed officials to coordinate with tour operators in Midnapore and Jhargram areas and ensure proper crowd management at railway stations. “Please make sure that there should not be any stampede at the railway station. There must be 3-4 gates so that people can come and go smoothly,” she said.

In a personal gesture, the Chief Minister announced, “I want to contribute towards the first golden broom for the rath,” referring to the ceremonial cleaning of Lord Jagannath’s chariot.