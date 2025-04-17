Siliguri hosts national webinar on Waqf Amendment Act

Amid rising tensions in parts of West Bengal over protests against the amended Waqf Act—particularly following communal clashes in Murshidabad and adjoining areas of North Bengal—the Haji Halima Foundation of Siliguri is taking a digital route to promote dialogue and constitutional awareness.

The foundation has organised a national webinar titled “Constitutionality of Waqf Amendment Act, 2025” on 19 April. The event aims to foster academic and legal discussion around the controversial legislation, at a time when the chief minister has urged the public to maintain peace and refrain from provocative acts.

Dr Narender Nagarwal, associate professor at the faculty of law, University Of Delhi, will moderate the session. A diverse panel of speakers from across the country has been invited to share insights from legal, academic, and socio-political perspectives.

The panel of speakers includes Prof (former) Sachidanand Sinha from the Centre for the Study of Regional Development (CSRD), Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; advocate Motahar Hossain from the Supreme Court of India, Dr Suhail E, assistant professor in the department of Arabic at the University of Kerala, Trivandrum; and many others.

The initiative comes at a critical time when many parts of the state are witnessing unrest and calls for protest against the amended Waqf legislation. By choosing to host an academic webinar, the Haji Halima Foundation is promoting a peaceful and constitutional mode of expression.

Organisers hope that the event will encourage informed public discourse and help dispel misinformation surrounding the Act, while also respecting the appeal made by the chief minister to maintain communal harmony.