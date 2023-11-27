Boy injured in blast near TMC office in North 24 Prgs

A teenaged boy was injured in an explosion in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. The incident has triggered political tension in the region. Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred when the boy, Arman Gazi, was playing with an abandoned bag behind the Trinamul party office near Shekhar Mor under the Kalsur Gram Panchayat in the North 24 Parganas district.

Sources said Arman sustained injuries in his hand and was rushed to the Deganga Biswanathpur Hospital for medical treatment. On being informed, officials from the Deganga and Chakla Phari police stations rushed to the site and conducted a preliminary enquiry.

The police recovered three live bombs from the abandoned bag and informed the bomb squad at once for safe disposal of the explosives. Local Panchayat member and Trinamul leader Shahabul Sardar said, “The incident is the handiwork of the BJP and the ISF whose members strategically place bombs to tarnish the image of the Trinamul Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Advertisement

A BJP representative said, “Trinamul is putting the entire Bengal at risk with such explosive tactics. Ordinary people fear for their security.” As investigations unfold, the incident highlights the escalating political tension in the region, raising concerns about the safety and security of the local residents.