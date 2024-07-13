Body of a youth recovered from Karaya area

Body of a youth was found lying inside a room on Bright Street in the Karaya police station area on Friday.

According to police, the body of one Samser Ali, a resident of Kashiabagan Math in the Karaya area was found lying mysteriously in a pool of blood inside the closed-door room. A chopper lying beside his body was seized by the police. He was a labour contractor, it has come to light.

Preliminary investigation, according to police, revealed that he was murdered. Injury marks have also been spotted on his forehead. The body has been sent to the police morgue for post-mortem.

Samser has two houses in the area. His family members stayed in one and on Thursday night he was in another house, on Bright Street, where his body was recovered by the police.

His wife went to the Bright Street house but didn’t get any response after calling him repeatedly from outside the room that was closed from inside.

His wife along with others broke open the door and found his body lying there.

His family members suspected one of his close associates, who used to stay with him most of the time, might have killed him. Police are investigating the case and an unnatural death case has been registered.