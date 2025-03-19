Mystery surrounds unidentified female body found floating on Chhath Puja pond in NW Delhi

An unidentified female body was found in the Kanjhawala area of North West Delhi’s Rohini prompting police to launch a probe into the matter, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, information about the body floating in a Chhath Puja pond near J-3 block was received from the residents of Shiv VIhar. Based on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

During preliminary investigation, the age of the deceased was found to be around 35 years and prima facie no injury mark was found on the body, said an official.

The body was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for postmortem to ascertain the cause of the death, he added.

The incident has sent shockwaves among the residents while the police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased.

A cop mentioned that missing complaints matching the deceased are being scanned.