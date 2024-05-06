Special indicative footprints installed at new and old Esplanade Metro stations

In a bid to make switching between the Blue Line and Green Line 2 easier for commuters, Kolkata Metro Railway authorities have installed special indicative footprints in Blue and Green colours at the old Esplanade Metro station as well as the new Esplanade 6Metro station. Commuters, after getting down at the old Esplanade Metro station and following these Green footprints installed on the floor of the concourse area of the station, would be able to seamlessly go to the new Esplanade Metro station through the inter connecting passage without having to take anyone’s guidance.

Similarly,passengers, after getting down at the new Esplanade Metro station would be able to switch easily to the old Esplanade Metro station by following the Blue footprints installed on the floor of the concourse area of the station, according to the carrier. “These indicative footprints are easily visible and strategically placed in such a way that commuters (who want to change) corridors, would be able to follow (them) easily,” the carrier said in a statement. Apart from the indicative Green and Blue footprints, banners, posters, stickers are already on display at the two stations at Esplanade to guide the commuters to switch from Blue Line to Green Line 2 and vice versa. Notably, similar indicative footprints in Blue and Orange colours have been installed at the old and new Kavi Subhash Metro stations to guide the commuters in changing from the Blue Line to Orange Line and vice versa.

Advertisement