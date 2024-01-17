Bodies of father, minor son, daughter found

Tension prevailed in the Naihati area in North 24-Parganas district after three bodies, including two minors were found at Ramchandrapur village on Tuesday morning. According to local sources, the deceased are Jyotiprakash Mondal, Laajbanti Mondal (6) and Joymalya Mondal (9).

Jyotiprakash was a school teacher in Gayeshpur area. Preliminary investigations revealed that Jyotiprakash might have committed suicide after killing his son Joymalya and daughter Laajbanti. His body was found hanging from a tree while those of the minors’ were found lying on a nearby field at Ramchandrapur village.

Sources in the family of the deceased said that Jyotiprakash along with his son and daughter left their residence at Ramchandrapur in the Sibdashpur police station area in the district on Monday. Jyotiprakash’s wife Laboni Mondal was not there at the residence when the three left for the day. Laboni had gone to her paternal residence, sources said.

Advertisement