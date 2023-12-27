Blood donation at Duare Sarkar camp

Beneficiaries of the state government’s Duare Sarkar camp are voluntarily donating blood at the camp held under Shikarpur gram panchayat within the jurisdiction of Rajganj panchayat samiti in Jalpaiguri district. Rajganj panchayat samiti officials in consultation with Rajganj block administrative officials have decided to organise blood donation camp at the ongoing Duare Sarkar camp. Panchayat officials have planned to collect at least 300 units of blood from the drive.

Today, block administrative officials visited the camp to know about people’s problems and demands through Duare Sarkar camp at Shikharpur in Jalpaiguri. Interacting with the visitors and beneficiaries, officials have come to know that several elderly people have demanded old-age pension cards.

According to a senior officer, several beneficiaries have been enrolled for old age pension but they are not getting pension in their bank accounts due to the KYC (Know Your Customer) problem. Beneficiaries have failed to update KYC in their respective banks.

We have asked them to update KYC to obtain an oldage pension and other benefits, including the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which is popular among women belonging to the working class.