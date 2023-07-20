BJP’s protest march against poll violence

The state Bharatiya Janata Party today organized a “maha michil” (grand procession) to protest against terror in the panchayat polls. However, the saffron party did not obtain any police permission to organize the procession and started the rally from College Square to Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

Taking part in the procession, BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumder claimed that 14 party workers were killed during the panchayat polls. “Around 3,500 workers were attacked and 650 of them were hospitalized. Around 12, 492 booths have been captured in the panchayat polls. On 21 July, all BDO offices of the state will be besieged in protest against poll rigging, booth capturing and terror in panchayat polls,” he said. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he will expose a scam next week, and three-tier corruption rackets will be exposed.

He also claimed that TMC’s campaign team I-PAC has unfairly been awarded a tender of Rs 120 crore. Suvendu claimed that the state government’s information technology company WEBEL is involved in this corruption. The state BJP also complained about false voting in 29,000 booths. They claim that even if they do not get permission from the police, they would continue it to mark their protest against massive pollrelated violence.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BJP’s women MPs, members of the fact-finding team visited Amta in Howrah this morning. Yesterday, BJP women MPs went to Deganga in North 24- Parganas. They talked to the villagers there and heard their complaints. After the polls, there were complaints of attacks on BJP workers in Amta panchayats. Trinamul Congress was accused of burning women’s houses as they and their family members participated in the poll.

The team comprised MPs, including Rama Devi, Kavita Patidar, Aparajita Sarangi, Sandhya Roy, and Saroj Pandey. After speaking to the victims, MP Ramadevi said, “The houses of poor people were burnt. Women are also not immune to attacks. This thing can’t go on. The chief minister should learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how to uplift the lives of the poor.” The MPs team will submit a report to BJP national president JP Nadda.