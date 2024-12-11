BJP’s plans Ram temple Murshidabad after TMC MLA’s Babri Masjid proposal

In response to Trinamul Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir’s recent proposal to construct a Babri Masjid-like mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans today to build a Ram temple in the district’s Berhampore area. BJP’s Berhampore organisational district president, Shakharav Sarkar, revealed that land has been identified for the temple, with construction slated to commence on 22 January, 2025, exactly one year after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The project is estimated to cost Rs10 crore.

This development follows MLA Kabir’s statement about erecting a mosque reminiscent of the Babri Masjid, aiming to honour the sentiments of the region’s substantial Muslim population. His remarks have ignited political debate, with opposition parties accusing him of attempting to polarise communities for political gain. The BJP’s counterproposal to establish a Ram temple in Murshidabad is perceived as a strategic move to assert its presence and appeal to the Hindu community in a district where Muslims constitute approximately 75 percent of the population.

Advertisement