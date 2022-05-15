BJP’s Chaitali Tiwari appointed leader of opposition of AMC

Chaitali Tiwari, councillor of Ward 27 and wife of former Asansol mayor and BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has been officially declared as the leader of opposition of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Dilip Dey, district president of Burdwan West of BJP has informed that the appointment has been made after consultation with the party councillors of AMC and final approval from the state committee.

It was expected that Chaitali Tiwari will be appointed as the leader of opposition as she is the only active opposition councillor of the civic board.

Earlier she has urged the state urban development and municipal affairs department to appoint mayor in councils and borough chairpersons of Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Though the mayor, two deputy mayors and a chairman have been appointed by the ruling TMC, the other posts are still lying vacant.

TMC sources said that the announcements will be made shortly. The delay has been due to the Lok Sabha by-elections in Asansol, they claimed.