BJP’s Basirhat candidate gets PM Modi’s endorsement

Within 48 hours of announcing her candidacy, Rekha Patra, Basirhat BJP nominee, received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today. During that call, Modi addressed Rekha as ‘Shaktiswarupa’.

BJP has made a stunning move in the election campaign in Basirhat. Last Sunday night, Rekha’s name was announced as Sandeshkhali’s BJP candidate. Rekha was given the candidature in Basirhat as she is the face of a women’s movement against violence in Sandeshkhali. Trinamul leaders Sheikh Shahjahan, Uttam Sardar and Shibaprasad Hazra had faced allegations of harassment. Taking a stand against the harassment in Sandeshkhali, BJP wants to portray Rekha as the face of their protest across the state.

According to BJP sources, Rekha, who lacks political experience, is currently based in Kolkata.

The conversation lasted for a few minutes. During that conversation, Modi addressed Rekha as a symbol of Devi Shakti and inquired about the progress of the her election preparation. He also wanted to know what had actually happened in Sandeshkhali. Rekha is supposed to have told Mr Modi, “Not only in Sandeshkhali, but also in the whole of Basirhat, mothers and sisters have been subjected to harassment. The culprits need to be severely punished.” Rekha also informed the Prime Minister that common people could not vote in the past Assembly and panchayat elections in Sandeshkhali. Along with that, she expressed a desire for everyone to be able to vote this time. She also mentioned that she was happy to have the Prime Minister’s support in Sandeshkhali.

On Tuesday evening, BJP leaders gathered at the Salt Lake office to decide how to fight in Basirhat.

After BJP nominated Rekha as a candidate, posters against her were seen in Sandeshkhali. In this regard too, the Prime Minister wanted to know. In response, Rekha said, “Under pressure from Trinamul, a few women have done that. But, they are now with the BJP. They have informed me through a video call. They have apologized. But I have no enmity with them. I will fight to protect all mothers and sisters.”