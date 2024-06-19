BJP workers air grouse on central team in S 24-Parganas

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central team faced protests while listening to the complaints of displaced and attacked workers. On Tuesday afternoon in Amtala, South 24-Parganas, a section of BJP workers and supporters stopped the car of the central team member and former Tripura chief minister, Biplab Deb and protested.

They expressed their anger against Abhijit Sardar, the president of the BJP’s Diamond Harbour organizational district. A section of BJP workers, who were victims of post-election violence, have taken refuge at the house of the defeated BJP MP candidate from Diamond Harbour, Abhijit Das (Bobby). On Tuesday, the central team members started their area inspection after holding a press conference at the party office in Bishnupur, within the same district. According to BJP sources, their next destination was Altaberia. However, on the way, party workers and supporters stopped Biplab’s car. Some women requested him to get out of the car. Along with expressing their anger against the organizational district president, they also claimed that no attention was paid to the attacked workers after the election results were announced on 4 June.

The protesters also accused Abhijit Sardar of having an understanding with the Trinamul Congress. Since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, incidents of unrest have emerged from various parts of the state. In some places, Trinamul Congress workers were being attacked, while in others, the opposition was being targeted. The BJP alleged that Trinamul Congress miscreants are attacking their workers and supporters. To assess the situation of this post-election violence, a BJP delegation arrived in the state on Sunday. The team includes former Tripura chief minister and MP Biplab Deb and BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. On Monday, the team members went to Cooch Behar and spoke with the attacked BJP workers and supporters.

Notably, both Amtala and Bishnupur fall under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. The MP for this constituency is Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamul Congress, who defeated the BJP candidate by over seven lakh votes in the Lok Sabha election. After the results were announced, the BJP had alleged that their workers and supporters were attacked by Trinamul in several areas within the Diamond Harbour constituency. Now, while trying to listen to the complaints of the attacked workers and supporters in Abhishek’s constituency, the BJP central team itself faced protests.