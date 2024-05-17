BJP’s election agent found hanging

The election agent of Dilip Ghosh, the BJP candidate for Bardhaman Durgapur seat was found ‘mysteriously’ hanging at the rear yard of his residence at a village in Monteswar in East Burdwan this morning, which sparked off tension in the area.

Family members of Abhijit Roy (51), the deceased, stated that Roy committed suicide out of a family dispute. Tarun Roy and Biswajit Roy, father and brother of the victim said, “Earlier too he’d made suicidal attempts. They claimed yesterday too had created chaos in the family.

The BJP demanded a detailed probe alleging that he was murdered by the Trinamul Congress supporters out of political vengeance. Roy was a resident of Selia village in Monteswar and was BJP’s president of booth 164. The police recovered the body and dispatched it for post-mortem at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

