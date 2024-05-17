State cleared dues of 59L job card holders: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged the people not to cast a single vote in favour of those who wanted to divide Bankura district and make a separate state comprising Junglemahal.

“Apply your senses and not get swayed by the lies said over and again by the BJP leaders before exercising your franchise,” Mr Banerjee reiterated.

He was addressing a public meeting at Barjora in support of Trinamul candidate Sujata Mondol. This is the only constituency where the fight is between Soumitra Khan, the incumbent BJP MP, and his former wife Sujata Mondol. Khan was not allowed to enter the Bishnupur Lok Sabha area in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the election on his behalf was managed by Sujata. This time, Sujata is fighting against him.

The election in the Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat will be held on 25 May.

Mr Banerjee said in 2022, Khan along with two BJP MLAs had announced that Bankura would be a separate state along with Junglemahal. He urged the people: “Ask Modi who would be visiting the constituency on 25 May whether he endorsed Mr Khan’s view. If he does not support this, he should make a public statement to refute what Mr Khan had said in 2022.”

He said Mr Khan did not visit the area during Covid pandemic when people got terribly frightened and did not know what to do. “A few years ago, 50 people got injured following a lightning. I had come but Mr Khan could not be traced. In Sonamukhi, a jawan got killed during an ambush in Manipur, I had visited the house of the jawan and that time also Mr Khan could not be seen. Now, he has come to ask for votes. Give him a befitting reply on 25 May,” he maintained.

Coming down heavily on Mr Khan, he said “You had elected him and he wrote letters to Delhi urging the Centre not to release funds meant for the job card holders, under MGNREGA and Awas plus schemes,” he said, adding, “the state government has cleared the dues of 59 lakh job card holders and will give the first installment of Awas Plus scheme by 31 December.”

He said, “Prime Minister Modi will visit the area on 20 May to tell more lies. He makes false promises” and urges people not to believe him. “He had announced plans to set up a stadium at Gangajalghati, however, the construction is yet to start. He will come and tell more lies because he has lost the capability to distinguish between truth and lies.”

He urged the people to vote for Trinamul Congress as the party will look after them in times of need. “If you vote for Sujata, rest assured that she will look after you. Vote this time to establish your rights,” Mr Banerjee urged the people.