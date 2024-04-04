BJP to file plaint against Mamata for ‘Rajmata’ remark

In a decisive move reflecting the escalating tensions in Nadia’s political arena, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) organizational leadership announced their intention to formally file a complaint with the Election Commission of India against chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The complaint targets Miss Banerjee’s reportedly purported derogatory comments directed towards BJP candidate Amrita Roy during a recent public address in Dhubulia.

At the heart of the controversy lies Miss Banerjee’s scathing attack on Mrs Roy, as she campaigned in support of Mahua Moitra, the Trinamul Congress candidate for the Krishnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Miss Banerjee’s remarks allegedly included mocking references to Mrs Roy’s familial lineage, specifically labelling her as “Rajmata,” and accusing of historical anti-Bengali and anti-national activities against Mrs Roy’s family.

Arjun Biswas, president of the BJP’s Nadia north organizational district, condemned Miss Banerjee’s comments as “disrespectful and factually inaccurate.” Mr Biswas emphasized the seriousness with which the BJP views the matter, announcing the forthcoming submission of a formal complaint to the Election Commission. The complaint is set to address Miss Banerjee’s alleged mockery of their candidate and the dissemination of what the BJP claims are baseless allegations regarding Mrs Roy’s family history.

Of particular contention is Miss Banerjee’s use of the term “Rajmata,” which holds significant cultural and historical connotations in the Indian context. Mr Biswas highlighted this aspect of the controversy, stressing that such a derogatory characterization not only impugns Mrs Roy’s reputation but also disrespects the cultural heritage associated with the term.

Responding to inquiries about their strategic approach in the face of Miss Banerjee’s attack, Mr Biswas reiterated the BJP’s commitment to refrain from engaging in retaliatory rhetoric.