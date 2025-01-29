BJP, TMC get drawn into Delhi poll campaigns

In the run-up to the crucial Delhi elections, central BJP leadership has summoned key leaders from Bengal to strengthen their campaign. Yesterday, BJP candidate Dushyant Gautam’s campaign saw the presence of Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar in the national capital.

Today, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari is set to join the BJP campaign in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Trinamul Congress (TMC) is also stepping into the fray. TMC’s star campaigner, Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha, is scheduled to campaign for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates on 1-2 February. Sinha will lend his support to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, contesting from the New Delhi constituency and Atishi Marlena, contesting from Kalkaji. Sources within TMC revealed that Sinha has been specifically directed by party chief Mamata Banerjee to target constituencies with a significant eastern Indian voter base.

Advertisement

The Delhi elections are turning into a symbolic battle between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari, echoing their fierce rivalry in West Bengal politics. However, TMC is not the only regional player joining hands with AAP. Reports suggest that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav may also campaign in Delhi soon, signalling SP’s alignment with AAP in this electoral contest.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Congress appears sidelined despite being a part of the INDIA bloc. Observers note that since its setbacks in recent Assembly elections, Congress’s influence within the coalition has dwindled. Regional allies are reportedly distancing themselves, with TMC emerging as a major alternative to Congress in some regions. This election marks a unique moment in INDIA, as TMC remains the only party without any electoral understanding with the Congress. The TMC has consistently maintained an anti-Congress stance, particularly in West Bengal. Experts believe this sentiment will now resonate in the alleys of Delhi, shaping the dynamics of the upcoming polls.