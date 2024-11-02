BJP threatens police station siege at Andal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gheraoed the Andal police station, which is under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) and submitted a memorandum seeking action and protection of the workers allegedly attacked by the opposition party in recent times.

BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari, speaking on the occasion said that in various places in Andal police station area, Bahula, Kajora, Sitalpur, etc., the BJP supporters were beaten after clashes with the ruling party. Several supporters have suffered injuries. The BJP supporters chanted slogans and also spoke through the public address system outside the police station.

A large police force was posted outside the Andal PS during the agitation of the BJP today.

Bahula ex-panchayat member Binod Mistry suffered head injuries. “If BJP workers are going to the police station to lodge an FIR, the opposition parties too are approaching the police with counter FIRs. Police, instead of arresting the culprits, are lodging cases against both the parties,” Jitendra Tiwari alleged.

He said that in the last two months, the attacks on youth leaders and even ex-panchayat leaders have been reported by TMC supporters in several areas, under Andal police station. “Our delegation met the officer in-charge of Andal police station today and submitted a memorandum. We have told the police if the atrocities upon BJP supporters are not stopped immediately in the coming days, we will stage a dharna outside the police station and organise a bigger movement,” added Jitendra Tiwari.

He said that the party will move court against the police inactions in Kajora, Sitalpur, Bahula attacks upon BJP supporters.

TMC district president, Narendra Nath Chakraborty, refuted the allegations against his party supporters in Andal and instead said that the BJP is trying to remain in the news by organising such programmes in the district. “Since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has become almost irrelevant in the West Burdwan district. They have lost both the two Lok Sabha seats of this district,” alleged Narendra Nath Chakraborty.