BJP takes a dig at Mahua’s Martyrs’ Day comment

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national IT cell convener Amit Malviya today mocked Trinamul Congress MP Mahua Moitra by posting a video clip, where TMC MP is seen sharing her own experience and emotional feelings regarding 21 July, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day by TMC party. Mr Malviya, however, claimed that Mahua’s video bared ultimately an internal feud within the TMC.

“Emboldened by inaction, despite her crass portrayal of Maa Kaali, TMC MP has moved in further to belittle Mamata Banerjee’s political stature as the TMC chief. Could this be an internecine feud of the TMC playing out with props in the front? Nothing else explains this brazenness…” Malviya tweeted by posting the video clip of Mahua Moitra. In the video, Mahua, said: “six hours travelling, stopping over for tea, cooking egg curry, too many talks and many history are with 21 July.”

“21st July is not just about listening to Mamata’s speech but also about that experience of travelling together in bus for six hours, then stopping over for tea, boiled eggs, cooking egg curry, so many gossips, history etc, says TMC MP Mahua Moitra. What has she reduced Pishi to?” BJP tweeted separately.

Meanwhile, the state BJP women wing decided to worship goddess Kali on 28 July at its party headquarters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his walk through the corridor of Parliament, asked former BJP women wing president and MP Locket Chatterjee, whether worshipping of goddess Kali is being appropriately performed in Bengal? After this, the BJP women wing decided to perform puja on upcoming ‘amavasya’ (new-moon day).