BJP suffering from gangrene: Tathagata

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy today said that there is gangrene inside the party so the state party is not functioning properly. Reacting over the recent meeting of some BJP leaders like Locket Chaterjee, Sayantan Basu and Raju Bandopadhyay with the expelled BJP leaders Ritesh Tiwari and Joyprakash Majumder, he said as gangrene infected the party so some leaders chose outside to discuss their grievances.

“People discuss the deviation of the party outside because they are not getting opportunities or are allowed to highlight these matters within the party,” he said. Mr Roy however severely criticised Joyprakash Majumder after he joined Trinamul Congress on Tuesday.

“Joyprakash Majumder has abandoned the BJP and joined the Trinamul. In the process also joins his son who worked with Prashant Kishore while father, then a vice-prez of BJP ratted on his own party. See how KDSA gang ran BJP’s election campaign? This needed to be said in public. @JPNadda,” he tweeted. Former Meghalaya governor also said that there are some people within the BJP, who have tacit understanding with the TMC.

“W Bengal BJP needs to do several things right now: 1. Identify issues to agitate over. Like unemployment, Minority appeasement,Law & Order. 2. Cleanse the state party of remnant of KDSA gang and weed out those who still hobnob with Trinamoolis. There is still time. But only just,” he tweeted. Meanwhile BJP state president and MP Sukanta Majumder said that disciplined solders are required to win a war and indiscipline soldiers should not be utilised in the battle field.

“We have expelled him from party earlier. Joining other party is his personal matter. Everyone has to obey the party rules regulations else party would take stern action against the violation of party or indiscipline attitude,” said Mr Majumdar.