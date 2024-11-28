BJP state secretary Nabarun Nayek removed on graft charges

In a major embarrassment for the BJP in West Bengal, state secretary Nabarun Nayek has been removed from his post following allegations of corruption.

The BJP disciplinary action committee, acting on directives from state president Sukanta Majumder, took the decision amidst growing complaints against Nayek. The controversy took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Nayek and his wife, Tanushree Roy, were arrested by Tamluk police in connection with a multi-crore tender scam. The incident has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, particularly in the stronghold of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The BJP, known for its criticism of the Trinamul Congress over alleged corruption, now finds itself grappling with a similar issue within its own ranks. In a formal communication, BJP West Bengal announced Nayek’s removal, stating, “It is hereby informed that we have received several complaints against you in the past few days. In view of the complaints, the disciplinary action committee, BJP West Bengal and state president Dr Sukanta Majumder have decided to relieve you from the position of state secretary.”

The letter, signed by BJP disciplinary committee head Pratap Banerjee, was copied to senior party leaders, including Dr Sukanta Majumder, Amitava Chakraborty (state general secretary, organisation), and Satish Dhand (joint general secretary, organisation).