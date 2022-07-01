BJP shreds into TMC MLA claim on Ma Sarada

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Dilip Ghosh today condemned the controversial comment by Dr Nirmal Majhi.

The MLA from Uluberia North had said he finds Ma Sarada (wife of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa) and Mother Teresa in Mamata Banerjee. At an event, Dr Majhi addressed the Bengal chief minister not only as ‘Ma Sarada’ but the Trinamul leader also emotionally referred to her as ‘Mother Teresa’.

Mr Ghosh today attached a video clip of Ramakrishna Mission general secretary Swami Suvirananda in which the monk said that Dr Majhi’s statement is absolutely baseless. “I have severely protested against such an ugly claim by Dr Majhi. Today RK Mission exposed the baseless and false claims of this TMC MLA. This way, TMC’s all tainted efforts will be unmasked. Ma Sarada is worshipped as a goddess across the world by her devotees. This is a heinous attempt to make people fool with the name of Holy mother. It has been planned with malafide political intention,” Dilip Ghosh said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said TMC is a party of extortionists so the party leaders have no minimum sense to respect their own religion and hurt the sentiment of all monks and followers of Holy mother.