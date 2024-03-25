BJP retains Jayanta Roy in Jalpaiguri, Bista in Darjeeling

The BJP has finally announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in North Bengal. The sitting MP Dr Jayanta Roy will contest from Jalpaiguri for a second time. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista will also contest the Lok Sabha polls from Darjeeling for a second time. The BJP has fielded Kartik Paul from Raiganj in North Dinajpur, replacing Debasree Chowdhury. Notably, the BJP has been changing its candidate from Darjeeling since 2009.

But the saffron party has fielded Raju Bista for Darjeeling for a second time. Mr Bista was apparently confident of breaking the tradition, and said as much a few days ago while speaking to reporters. With 27 March the last date for filing nomination papers for Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat, which goes to the polls in the first phase of the seven-phase election, the BJP leaders here were anxiously waiting for final approval of their party candidate. The first phase of polls will be held in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and in Jalpaiguri on 19 April. Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat go to the polls in the second phase, on 26 April. Significantly, “Missing” posters have been circulating in several areas and even in social media showcasing the photographs of outgoing Jalpaiguri MP Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy.

The BJP state president Dr Sukanta Majumdar, who returned from Delhi today told reporters at Bagdogra Airport: “There was no question of dispute over selection of candidates. There is a system to nominate candidates. The party has finalised almost all candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. The list will be published soon.” On the issue of the fight between outgoing MP Raju Bista and another contender, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the BJP state president said: “The BJP will win the Darjeeling seat with a record margin compared to last Lok Sabha results.”

Since last night, supporters of Mr Bista, include an MLA from Darjeeling, have been claiming that Raju Bista will be the candidate for Darjeeling. On the other hand, followers of Mr Vardhan have started campaigning for him on social media. The BJP candidate for Cooch Behar Nisith Pramanik took out a massive rally at Dinhata sub division in Cooch Behar today to take on the TMC. In a significant political development, the Congress has fielded its candidate Piya Roy Chowdhury for Cooch Behar while the Left Front has already nominated a Forward Bloc leader Nitish Roy for Cooch Behar .

The BJP candidate for Alipurduar, Manoj Tigga, has been campaigning door to door covering every corner. TMC candidate, Prakash Chik Baraik, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, has been campaigning to recover the seat for the party as well. The CPI-M candidate for Jalpaiguri Debra’s Barman has started campaigning. The TMC candidate Prof Nirmal Roy campaigned in Dabgram Fulbari area, adjoining Siliguri, accompanied by Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb today. When the third phase of polls will be held on 7 May, the TMC candidates for Maldah (Uttar) Prasun Banerjee and for Maldah (Dakshin) have been campaigning in a different manner.

The BJP candidate Khagen Murmu for Maldaha ( Uttar) today offered puja in a Kali temple at Goborjana and started campaigning in Ratua Assembly segment in North Malda. On the other hand, the BJP candidate for Maldah (Dakshin) Srirupa Mitra Chowdhury offered prayer in another Kali Temple at Jaharatala and started campaigning in English Bazaar rural belt along IndoBangladesh border. Significantly, the TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee, during campaigning in minority dominated belt, was allegedly involved in controversy. Terming detention camp as a gas chamber Mr Banerjee has threatened to demolish it on the issue of CAA.

As a nephew of late ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, the Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury has been campaigning in his own networks in Maldah (Dakshin). To take on the Congress, the TMC candidate Sehnaj Ali Rehan, accompanied by senior leaders including Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Rajya Sabha Member Mousam Noor and Minister of State Sabina Yeasmine, has been campaigning.

Mr Rehan today expressed his confidence over victory. Speaking to reporters, Sabina Yeasmin said: “ We will be able to break the traditional political control over Malda district in these elections. We are getting overwhelming support from the people as Mamata Banerjee has brought in massive developments.”