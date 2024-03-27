BJP names assembly by-election candidates

In a significant development, the BJP has declared its candidates for the upcoming by-elections in two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. The party will put up candidates from both Bhagwangola in Murshidabad and Baranagar in Kolkata.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Sajal Ghosh and BJP leader will be the candidate from Baranagar. Ghosh has been associated with the party for a prolonged period, bringing his experience to the forefront in this electoral battle. On the other hand, Bhaskar Sarkar will represent the BJP from Bhagwangola.

Sarkar, formerly associated with the youth wing of the Trinamul Congress and currently serving as the mandal president of Bhagwangola, brings a blend of grassroots connect and organizational skills to the table. The announcement comes as the Election Commission of India had earlier indicated that by-elections for these seats would coincide with the Lok Sabha elections, ensuring an intense political atmosphere in both constituencies.

Bhagwangola will go to the polls on 7 May, followed by Baranagar on 1 June.

The Baranagar constituency has seen a shift in political dynamics with former TMC MLA Tapas Roy joining the BJP ahead of the elections. Roy’s defection has left the seat vacant, necessitating the need for a by-election. Meanwhile, the Bhagwangola seat became vacant following the demise of TMC MLA Idrish Ali due to cancer, earlier this year.

The BJP’s move to field candidates in these constituencies underscores its determination to expand its footprint in West Bengal, especially after many of the saffron party legislators have defected to the ruling Trinamul Congress after the Assembly poll results were announced in 2021. With the by-elections set to be closely watched, the political landscape in these two constituencies is bound to witness intense campaigning and competition in the coming weeks.