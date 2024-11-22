BJP MP urges CM to scale up Lakshmir Bhandar money for women

Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, a member of the Parliamentary Committee for home affairs, has written today to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to increase the monthly assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to Rs 2,000.

Labeling the current payout of Rs 1,000-Rs 1,200 as inadequate, in the face of rising inflation, Mahato emphasised the need for meaningful financial support for women in the state. In his letter, Mahato criticised the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, a flagship welfare program of the Trinamul Congress government, calling it a “political gimmick” that fails to address the real economic challenges faced by women in West Bengal. Citing examples from BJP-ruled states, he pointed out that Maharashtra provides Rs 1,500 per month under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, and Jharkhand offers Rs 2,500 under the Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, arguing that West Bengal’s efforts fall short in comparison.

Mahato attributed the financial inadequacy of the scheme to the state’s inflation, which he blamed on alleged market manipulation by party-affiliated middlemen. He further accused the state government of mismanaging funds due to corruption, referencing recent cash seizures amounting to Rs 50 crore from associates of TMC ministers and ongoing investigations into corruption scandals involving senior officials. “The financial relief under Lakshmir Bhandar is insufficient to combat the high inflation rate, which is largely due to the corrupt practices of your party-affiliated middlemen. Women deserve more than token gestures, they deserve real empowerment,” Mahato wrote in the letter. The BJP leader highlighted the state’s fiscal strain, noting that the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme already costs Rs 12,000 crore annually. He suggested that better governance practices, including enhancing revenue collection, curbing corruption, and rationalisation of expenditure could ensure the sustainability of welfare programmes, without compromising the state’s economic health.

“Lakshmir Bhandar could be a powerful tool for women’s empowerment, but it must move beyond being a political bribe. Increasing the monthly amount to Rs 2,000 is not just an economic necessity but a moral imperative,” Mahato stated. He urged the chief minister to take immediate action to revise the scheme and fulfil the promise of true empowerment for women in the state. “West Bengal deserves better, and its women deserve more,” he concluded. The letter has sparked a political debate, with the BJP leader’s demands setting the stage for further discourse on welfare policies and governance in West Bengal.