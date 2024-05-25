Logo

# Bengal

BJP moves SC challenging Cal HC restrain order on ads

The BJP has challenged the 22 May order of the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court refusing to interfere with a single-judge order directing the Bharatiya Janata Party not to publish any advertisement violating the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha election.

Parmod Kumar | New Delhi | May 25, 2024 8:36 am

Supreme Court [File Photo]

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order restraining it from publishing any kind of derogatory advertisements against the Trinamul Congress, which violated the model code of conduct during the ongoing general election.

Making a mentioning for an urgent listing of the petition on 27 Monday, a lawyer appearing for the BJP told a Bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal that high court has restrained the BJP from issuing advertisements during the Lok Sabha polls till 4 June, the day election process ends.

“We will see,” the Bench said.

The BJP has challenged the 22 May order of the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court refusing to interfere with a single-judge order directing the Bharatiya Janata Party not to publish any advertisement violating the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha election.

While refusing to interfere with the single-judge order, the Division Bench had observed that a “Laxman Rekha” should be adhered to and there should not be any personal attack on the part of any political party.

The Division Bench had also emphasised that it was imperative that all political parties follow healthy electoral practices, as the ultimate victim of misleading electoral campaigns was the voter.

The BJP had contended before the Division Bench that the single-judge passed the order without giving it any hearing.

