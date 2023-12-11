BJP misusing religion for political gains, as if Hinduism is their ancestral property: Kalyan

The Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee today actively participated in the religious programme at Mahesh Jagannath temple. On the occasion he lashed out at the BJP for misusing religion for political gains and came down heavily on some leaders of the Opposition for unnecessarily adding fuel to the agitation of the people who still claim that they are entitled to the post of teachers as per the recruitment panel published years ago.

The Serampore MP saidthe state chief minister Mamata Banerjee has sent him on her behalf to attend the programme at Serampore Mahesh Jagannath temple,where two thousand people in chorus will recite verses from Holy Gita and perform holy yagya for world peace and prosperity. On the occasion were also present Panchayat and rural development state minister Mr Pradip Mazumdar, district magistrate Mukta Arya and other dignitaries. The Serampore MP said, religious programmes are held round the year at Mahesh Jagannath temple.

This programme is a part of it. However the BJP which is a political party plays with the religious sentiments of the common people for mean political gains. “For every religious function they make it a great issue as if the Hindu religion is their ancestral property. We denounce the BJP bid to play with the religious sentiments and emotions of the common people for mean political gains.”

The Serampore MP, speaking to the media persons said as per the law, the previously published recruitment panel of teachers remained legally valid for a time period of one year only, after which it is treated as null and void. Some of the Opposition leaders, well aware of the fact are intentionally adding fuel to the fire further misguiding the agitators.

The state government cannot go against the law which specifies the validity of the reccurement panel of teachers for only one year from the day of its publication. However the chief minister on humanity ground has assured to look into the matter, he said.