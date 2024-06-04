BJP lose ground as TMC storm in Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali under Basirhat Parliamentary constituency in North 24-Parganas of Bengal has been in the headlines since last January. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, this region of North 24-Parganas became a big factor in the final results for Bengal. This time, there was a surprise in the results.

According to the trends available, TMC’s Haji Nurul Islam was leading by 2,40,803 votes at the end of the fourth round in Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP’s Rekha Patra was significantly behind. Around 2,11,756 votes at the end of the fourth round. After the Sandeshkhali incident in Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, discussions revolved around the choice of candidate there. During the announcement of the candidate list, it is seen that Trinamul fielded Haji Nurul Islam in the Basirhat constituency. BJP has given a surprise by fielding Rekha Patra, one of the faces of the Sandeshkhali movement. On the other hand, the Left relied on the former MLA of Sandeshkhali, Nirapada Sardar.

Since the counting of votes on Tuesday morning, the focus has been on the Basirhat centre. However a bomb blast happened the night before the vote counting. The explosion took place in Panapukur area of Chalta Beria area under North Kashipur police station of Block-2 Bhangar. Five people were seriously injured in the incident. They were first taken to the primary health centre. The injured were later shifted to PG Hospital in Kolkata. According to police sources, the explosion occurred during bomb disposal. According to local and police sources, during the bomb disposal in Panapukur area, the material caught fire and then exploded. Azharuddin, who was injured in the incident is a panchayat member of ISF. DC Saikat Ghosh of North Kashipur police station and Bhangar division of Kolkata Police also went to the spot after getting the information.

Several bombs and bomb-making equipment were recovered from the spot. On Sunday night, the bombardment started in the middle of North Kashipur police station. The unrest lasted almost the entire night. It is also alleged that two Trinamul workers were beaten up. TMC accused the ISF for the incident. However, the ISF denied the allegations. They in turn accused Trinamul of causing unrest in the area by using bike forces. Local ISF supporters claimed that at least 300-400 bikers entered the area with the support of Trinamul.