BJP leader’s death: NIA arrests TMC worker

Ahead of the state Assembly by-election, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its activities. Acting on a tip-off, an NIA team departed from Kolkata and arrested a TMC worker accused in the murder of a BJP leader in Moyna, East Midnapur.

The arrested individual has been identified as Nabakumar Mondal. On Tuesday evening, NIA officials apprehended Mondal from his residence in Bakcha village, Moyna. The case pertains to the shooting death of local BJP booth president and popular leader Bijay Krishna Bhunia in May 2023. The incident had sparked significant political tension, with the BJP accusing the ruling TMC of orchestrating the murder. The Calcutta High Court ordered the NIA to investigate the matter, a decision upheld by a Division Bench of the same court.

Previously, the NIA had arrested several individuals in connection with the case and conducted extensive inquiries, including questioning residents of Bakcha village. One of the key accused Nabakumar Mondal, however, had been evading authorities since the murder. Recently, sources informed the NIA that Mondal had returned to his village, leading to his arrest on Tuesday evening, an NIA source said. The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation, underscoring the ongoing political tensions and law enforcement activities in West Bengal. It is learned that he was presented in the NIA special court after a health check-up today. The arrest by the NIA is being considered particularly significant as BJP leader and former MP Arjun Singh received a CID summons ahead of the Assembly by-election.

Regarding the incident in Bakcha village, a statement from a Trinamul leader reads, “The central agency has made the arrest. Many of those who were issued notices in connection with the murder of Mr Bijoy have appeared for questioning. Some have not. The agency is searching for them. We have nothing specific to say about this.”