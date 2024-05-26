BJP is a party of false promises, says CM

Trinamul Congress chairperson and chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday held a rally at Minakhan’s Haroa Circus Ground in support of Trinamul candidate Haji Nurul Islam of Basirhat and issued a call to throw out the BJP regime from the Centre. Miss Banerjee said that BJP buys votes with money and attacked the saffron party as a “false party with false promises.” “Lakhs of cash are being seized every day.

They are trying to purchase votes by distributing cash. They think they can buy everyone with cash,” she said. She raised the slogan, “Remove BJP, Save the Country.” At the rally, Miss Banerjee also accused the Trinamul Congress MLA for Minakhan, Usharani Mondal, and her husband, Mrityunjay Mondal, of having close ties with the BJP. “You will continue to be a Trinamul MLA but won’t attend meetings? That will not work. Until you apologise and beg for forgiveness, we do not accept Usharani Mondal.

I have no relationship with her. We don’t want people like you. Will you sell the party with your husband? We will not tolerate this,” said Miss Banerjee. She asked the people of Minakhan to remember that the party is above all as it represents the ideology. “No personal interest or gain should be prioritised over the party. You, the people of Minakhan, must ensure the victory of Haji Nurul Islam.

I will personally come here again. I promise you that the NRC and CAA will not be implemented as TMC will put up stiff resistance against them. We will oppose the Uniform Civil Code,” she said. The Chief Minister also expressed displeasure over two recent orders passed by Calcutta High Court ~ cancellation of around 26,000 school jobs, and scrapping more than five lakh OBC certificates issued by the Bengal government after 2010 as ‘invalid’.

She assured that the interests of OBC, SC, and ST communities would be kept intact. “I assure you that no job will be taken away by the BJP or anyone else. Grants for farmers will continue. Fishermen will receive Rs 10,000 assistance in phases,” she said. She also took part in a road show from BF and CF ground to EM Bypass this afternoon