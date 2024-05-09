BJP harmads will bring back rule of terror: CM in Arambagh

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections at Kalipur in Arambagh reminded the people of the area of the reign of terror under the Left Front government, and said it will return if the BJP is allowed to win. “All the CPI-M harmads are now BJP leaders and party workers in Arambagh sub division. If the BJP wins in Arambagh, they will bring back the rule of terror once again,” Miss Banerjee said. The chief minister also addressed a huge gathering at Balagarh.

Miss Banerjee recalled the time when, during Left Front rule, she and Ajit Panja were on the way to Chamkaitala for a political meeting. “The CPI-M harmads tried their best to stop our meeting but by the dint of my determination I carried on my meeting. On the way back the armed harmads stopped Ajit Panja on the road and I rushed to his rescue,” she said. “The harmads have killed many innocent people. Their bodies were thrown into a deep pit,” Miss Banerjee said. Asserting that allowing the BJP any political space in Arambagh will lead to the return of terror and bloodshed, the chief minister and TMC chairperson said the BJP must be checked at any cost “The TMC candidate for Arambagh constituency, Mithali Bagh belongs to Bagdhi community.

I have picked up her as a MP candidate with the aim of women’s empowerment. She is a dedicated and devoted party worker and she will serve the people of Arambagh to the best of her ability,” Miss Banerjee said. The chief minister asked the TMC leaders of Khanakul, Pursura, Arambagh and Goghat to work together forgeting their past differences. Miss Banerjee, while addressing a huge gathering at Balagarh said the area is well know for its agro-industry and cottage industry and asked the voters to vote for Rachna Banerjee for further growth and development and to complete unfinished ongoing projects.(Photo) The CM added that agricultural cultivation is going on in 434 acres of land in Singur. Land-filling work is going on for conversion to agricultural purpose in other areas. The coming up of an industrial park in Singur will create job opportunities for many, she said.

