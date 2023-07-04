BJP deliberately kept Anubrata out: Mamata

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said the saffron party has deliberately put Anubrata Mondal in jail custody out of political vendetta so that he could not take part in the ensuing three-tier panchayat election.

She addressed a meeting in Dubrajpur in Birbhum, virtually, this afternoon. Miss Banerjee was injured after the helicopter she was travelling in made an emergency landing in north Bengal.

The doctors have advised her to rest as she received injury in her left leg and waist. She was supposed to address a rally at Dubrajpur but had to cancel it later. Chandranath Sinha and Ashis Banerjee were present in today’s meeting, physically.

This is for the first time when Trinamul Congress is facing an election without Anubrata Mondol, (named Kesto by Miss Banerjee). “BJP has deliberately put Kesto in jail custody with a hope that his absence will put Trinamul Congress in trouble. We are prepared to face the election.” This is for the first time when Miss Banerjee has spoken about the arrest andsubsequent custody of Anubrata Mondal in a public meeting.

Trinamul Congress chairperson urged party workers to give up infighting and fight unitedly against the BJP, CPM and Congress, who have formed an unholy alliance. But their alliance will not have any impact as people are with us.” She alleged that some BJP leaders are trying to rope in some leaders by paying hefty amounts. “Don’t fall into their trap.

Their leaders come before the election but once the election is over you will never get them,” she remarked. Miss Banerjee alleged that the BJP had tried to create a Manipur-like situation in Bengal by letting loose one community against the other. “They believe in divisive forces and throughout the country they spread communal violence. Here in Bengal, we believe in communal peace and harmony and will resist any attempt to disturb communal peace,” she maintained.

Miss Banerjee said the BJP has failed miserably to bring the prices of essential commodities. “They have failed to bring down the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. Rice, which people get free-of-cost, has to be cooked by getting gas worth Rs 1,100.

The price of essential commodities has skyrocketed and has reached beyond the reach of common people. The BJP has never addressed this issue,” she alleged. She said the welfare schemes taken by the state government have helped every family. Rural Bengal has changed drastically with better infrastructure.

The living standard of people has improved. She urged people to vote for Trinamul for all-round development of the state.