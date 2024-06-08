BJP Cooch Behar panchayat members join TMC

A significant shift in politics is taking place when members of the gram panchayat, who were initially affiliated with the BJP, joined forces with the Trinamul Congress.

The TMC now holds power over Bhetaguri-II gram panchayat, having secured the support of nine BJP members.

Today, the BJP’s elected representatives of the gram panchayat received party flags from newly-elected Member of Parliament Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.

The region of Bhetaguri was previously governed by ex-MP and ex-Union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik. However, since Mr Pramanik lost his position in the Lok Sabha, his followers from the Bharatiya Janata Party have now transferred their allegiance to the ruling party.

Nisith Pramanik has left for Delhi yesterday.

After the election outcomes in Cooch Behar, there was an increase in political aggression between the BJP and TMC.

There were reports of BJP workers being targeted by the ruling TMC and some had to seek medical treatment in hospitals.

Notably, numerous BJP members were allegedly forced to leave their homes. According to sources within the political realm, many BJP workers sought refuge at their party’s headquarters yesterday, citing attacks from the TMC.

Despite these allegations, officials in the ruling party have ignored them. A number of individuals, who sustained serious injuries, have been admitted to hospitals. Interestingly, in 2021, numerous members of the BJP sought refuge in Assam as a result of violence following the election.

According to political insiders, the Trinamul Congress is expected to gain control over the BJP-led Gram Panchayat boards in Cooch Behar in a gradual manner.