BJP condemns shifting of SSC candidates for carnival

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday condemned the “forceful shifting” of SSC and group D candidates by police, who were sitting in a demonstration near the Matangini Hazra statue.

“Mamata Police is unethically pressurising the deprived meritorious Group D, SSC sit-in demonstrators; who’ve been allowed by Hon’ble Calcutta High Court, to move from the Matangini Hazra statue area. Their legitimate protest is perceived by WB Govt as a blemish on the Carnival,” he tweeted.

He alleged that under the instruction of chief minister Mamata Banerjee police did so. “As per the instructions of DC South Akash Magharia; Mamata Police forcefully shifted the recruitment deprived meritorious Group D sit-in, demonstrators, from the Matangini Hazra statue area to Howrah Station & also deleted the footage of the incident from their mobile phones,” he wrote further.

As per the instructions of DC South Akash Magharia; Mamata Police forcefully shifted the recruitment deprived meritorious Group D sit-in demonstrators from the Matangini Hazra statue area to Howrah Station & also deleted the footage of the incident from their mobile phones. pic.twitter.com/dNtC3LeU0x — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 8, 2022

“This forceful eviction of the demonstrators has been done so that the State Sponsored Carnival funded by the taxpayers of WB goes on smoothly without any unwanted attention drawn by the legitimate protestors. I condemn this act. @CPKolkata #BarAssociationCalcuttaHighCourt,” Mr Adhikary added.