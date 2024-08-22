BJP central leadership pushes for united protests in state

The central saffron party leaders asked BJP state leadership to intensify movement against rape and murder of the female PGT at R G Kar Hospital by taking the responsibility as prime opposition party in Bengal.

Sources said the central party leaders are dissatisfied with the intra-party rivalry as they observed a triple front within state party made up of BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and former MP and BJP ex-state president Dilip Ghosh since the result of parliamentary polls was announced. This triple front is eroding the party base in Bengal, which could impact the 2026 Assembly polls. The central leadership is seeing a big opportunity in the party’s fight against the state government over R G Kar issue.

The state BJP has finally taken to the streets, albeit belatedly, regarding the R G Kar incident. However, their protests have not yet made a significant impact. The central leadership of the BJP believes that their roadblocks and marches have been mostly superficial. In this situation, the central leadership has instructed the state BJP, especially Mr Majumder and Mr Adhikari that any protest must be a genuine movement, not just for show.

Detailed plans have been made for a five-day sit-in starting today. The presence of all leaders is being ensured. Detailed preparations have already begun to make Thursday’s health department march a ‘success.’ However, state president Sukanta Majumdar has refrained from commenting on the central leadership’s instructions. Participating in Shyambazar dharna, he said today, “We are already in the midst of a movement. Our protests will not stop until the Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal is removed and the chief minister resigns.” Other political parties, including the CPM, were initially slow to react to the R G Kar incident, although the CPM and various left organizations have been somewhat more proactive. Common people have been more active on the streets. In contrast, the BJP’s actions have been limited to protests by the opposition leader and MLAs within the Assembly precincts. State leaders like Sukanta and others have participated in smaller marches. Even when the Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha took to the streets, they could not organize large marches or rallies. The police initially did not grant permission for a sit-in at Shyambazar, and the sit-in began only after a court order.

Although protests were called for at various locations in Kolkata on Tuesday, the turnout of workers was low. Even after the cancellation of the derby, no BJP leaders were seen in protest. Kalyan Chaubey visited, but he went as the IFA president.

According to BJP sources, during a meeting, state observer Sunil Bansal had remarked, “A token protest won’t work. The character of the state’s main Opposition party cannot be like this. If you’re going to protest, do it properly, so people take notice.” During the same meeting, the outline of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s protests was decided. The responsibility of organizing the five-day sit-in at Shyambazar was given to one of the state secretaries, Dipanjan Guha. The responsibility for the health department march was assigned to Purulia MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato. The programme will be carried out in compliance with the court’s orders. It has been decided that there should be no more than 300 workers in front of the sit-in stage. The state BJP has prepared a list to ensure that 300 workers from each district participate in the sit-in. They will stay for three hours each. On Wednesday, participants will come from south Kolkata, Uluberia, and Arambagh districts. Workers from various districts will be present in shifts from noon to 9 pm daily.

During the Health Department march, senior leaders will manage the sit-in stage. Three marches will head toward the health department from Ultadanga, Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, and City Centre II. However, if the police only allow one march, some state BJP members prefer it to start from Ultadanga.